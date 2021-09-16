Bill Maher Praises Norm Macdonald for Keeping Cancer Battle Private

Bill Maher on Wednesday commended Norm Macdonald for keeping his battle with cancer private, with the news only revealed after the comic-actor died.

The Real Time host made his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he said he was a fan of Macdonald and his comedy style.

“A guy who was never afraid to be too subtle for most people,” Maher said. “He did the jokes he wanted to do. I love that.”

Macdonald died Tuesday at the age of 61 after battling an undisclosed form of cancer for nearly a decade.

His death both shocked and devastated fans and friends. Maher maintained he was right to keep the illness private.

“I love that I found out he died after he died. Because to me, showbusiness; we’re here for [the audience],” Maher told Kimmel. “You’re not here for us.”

Maher said he was not “judging anybody” but he did not agree with stars who shared their health issues publicly.

“Sometimes, the audience loves that. I’ve never been in that camp,” he said. “I am not here to burden you. I am here to lighten your burden. So the fact that I didn’t know about this, nobody knew about this — good one, Norm. He kept it to himself because he’s in show business. He’s here to make you happy.”

