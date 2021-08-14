Bill Maher Questions Why the “Most Likable” Matt Damon Is “Flailing Around in Cancel Culture Quicksand”

Bill Maher came to the defense of Matt Damon during the New Rules segment of Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday.

“Someone has to tell me, why is this guy always in the dog house with the online hall monitors of righteousness,” said Maher the top of the segment. “It is a phenomenon that truly fascinates me, that every couple of years, Matt Damon, one of the most likable guys in Hollywood with impeccable liberal credentials is again flailing around in cancel culture quicksand.”

Maher then referred to a time earlier this month when Damon revealed that he only stopped using the “f-slur for homosexual” months ago and that his daughter had made him realize that it was a mistake by expressing incredulity that the term could ever be used even casually. Damon clarified subsequently that he never used the slur in his personal life — that it was used as a joke months ago — and that he stands with the LGBTQ community.

“It’s not always meant as a slur but it’s wrong, yes of course, and Damon owned up, saying that while coming of age in Boston in the ’70s and ’80s, that word was thrown around without any thought put into it,” commented Maher. “And now, now he’s put some thought into it. And he’s going to stop using it. One might say he became woke.”

Maher went on to argue that Damon was “late to the party, to which we could say, ‘welcome, glad you could make it.’ Or we could say, ‘you came later than I did, die.'”

He emphasized that there are too many people in the United States who are motivated not by what they actually believe, but by what will get Twitter to react to them with likes and retweets. “That’s called bad faith,” said the talk show host.

Maher referenced a headline from USA Today that read, ‘I Wish I Could Cancel Matt Damon’ and one from Washington Post that declared, ‘Damon Has More Damonsplaining to Do.’ He added a headline from Vox that referred to Damon as “ignorant,” and questioned whether Damon is really that bad, noting that he delivers water to Haiti and has a clean water charity.

“And yet he is always getting pulled over by the woke police for something, he’s got a woke rap sheet as long as your arm.”

Maher referenced the time Damon was called out in 2015 during the reboot of the Project Green Light series for “obstruction of social justice” when he maintained that a director “should be chosen for merit first.” Maher underlined: “But merit first is not synonymous with racism.”

In that instance, Damon appeared to resist a push for greater diversity by African-American producer Effie Brown. He later added that his comments were “part of a broader conversation about diversity in Hollywood” and apologized for those he offended.

View the whole segment from New Rules below.