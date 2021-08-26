Bill McGoldrick Joins Chernin Entertainment in Film and TV Expansion

Chernin Entertainment is staffing up for its film and TV expansion.

Former Peacock, USA Network and Syfy head of originals Bill McGoldrick, ex-Starz senior vp originals Juan Alfonso and Fox 21 exec vp business and legal affairs Vibiana Molina have joined Chernin Entertainment, reporting to film and TV president Jenno Topping. Additionally, Escape Artists’ Christina Porter and Amblin’s Jordan Compton have joined the Peter Chernin-led company as creative execs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill, Juan, Vibiana, Christina and Jordan to our existing team of powerhouse creative executives. These talented execs each bring their own unique and valuable expertise to Chernin Entertainment during this important and exciting growth juncture. We are grateful to have assembled such a remarkably strong team,” Topping said.

The five new additions join an exec team that also includes David Ready, Kori Adelson, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, Dan Finlay, Tracey Cook, Kaitlin Dahill, Samantha Varchetto and Jamie Spetner.

McGoldrick will serve as executive vp film and television. The well-regarded exec, who sources say fielded multiple offers after being pushed out at NBCUniversal last year as part of a corporate reorganization, was most interested in a role in which he could work on both television and film. The exec was hand-picked by Bonnie Hammer to oversee Peacock’s scripted originals slate and built a roster that included limited series Dr. Death, renewed comedies Rutherford Falls, Girls5eva and the Saved by the Bell update. During his years at Syfy and USA Network, he developed series including The Sinner, Dirty John, Suits, Psych, The Expanse and The Magicians. McGoldrick first joined USA Network in 1998 and rose through the ranks before departing in 2005 to run originals at Viacom’s Spike TV. He returned to USA four years later, adding Syfy to his purview shortly afterward as NBCUniversal merged development for its cable brands.

Alfonso, who will serve as senior vp TV and film, worked on such Starz originals as the upcoming Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear horror-comedy Shining Vale, star-studded Watergate drama Gaslit as well as multiple Power spinoffs. Before his time at the premium cable network, he spent seven years at Disney’s ABC Studios where he worked on John Ridley’s Emmy-winning American Crime; Marvel’s Agent Carter; and Grand Hotel. He also spent time under an overall deal working for showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, during which he worked on the writing duo’s ABC drama Emergence.

Molina, who joins Chernin as exec vp business affairs, previously served as exec vp business and legal affairs at Fox 21 TV Studios, where she produced series including American Crime Story, Pose, Genius, The Chi, Ratched and Mayans. She helped secure overall deals with such creators as Tom McCarthy, Sarah Treem and Jenni Konner. Before that, she served in the same role at 20th Television, where she worked on the strategy for shows including Glee, Star and Empire.

Porter previously was a creative development exec at Escape Artists Entertainment and, before that, started her career in physical production and at The Late Show.

Compton was a feature development and production exec at Amblin and counts roles working at John Legend’s Get Lifted and Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge.

Chernin’s film slate includes the upcoming Slumberland for Netflix and DC Comics adaptation Hourman . On the TV side, series include Apple’s Truth Be Told and See.