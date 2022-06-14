Bill Prady Returns to Warner Bros. TV With First-Look Deal

Bill Prady, the co-creator of one of television’s most successful comedies in the past few decades, is returning to the studio behind it.

The Big Bang Theory alum has signed a new multiple-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television, the Channing Dungey-led studio that Prady had called home until 2020 when he signed with Netflix.

Under the new multiple-year deal, Prady and his Pine Tree Entertainment banner will develop new scripted programs for multiple platforms, including HBO Max, outside streaming services, cable and broadcast networks.

The deal reunites Prady with Dungey, who, in her previous role at Netflix, recruited him to the streamer a couple of years ago. Prady will make the move back to Warners alongside his Pine Tree topper Chris Sanagustin.

“It’s exciting for Chris and me to be back at Warner Bros., a studio I first called home almost two decades ago,” Prady said. “We are thrilled to partner with a creative team that shares our vision for innovative television and the championing of new voices.”

Prady and Sanagustin launched Pine Tree in 2020 to develop scripted programming across drama, fantasy, sci-fi, comedy and adult animation with a goal of focusing on emerging talent and underrepresented points of view. The company had multiple projects in the works at NBC, TBS, Apple, Hulu and Netflix.

Prady, alongside Chuck Lorre, co-created CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. The series signed off after 12 seasons and nearly 270 episodes, making it the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history.

In addition to Big Bang Theory, Prady’s credits include The Muppets and its short-lived ABC revival, Dream On, Caroline in the City, Dharma & Greg and Gilmore Girls. He’s repped by Rothman Brecher and Lichter Grossman.