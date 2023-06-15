‘Billions’ to End With Season 7 on Showtime

Billions will make its last power move — at least in this iteration of the franchise — later this year.

Showtime has confirmed that the seventh season of the series, which will feature the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod, will be its last. Season seven will begin streaming Aug. 11, with an on-air premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT Aug. 13. (Co-star Dan Soder let it slip in a radio interview in March that the coming season would be it for Billions.)

While Billions is ending, the world of the show could continue as Showtime is developing several spinoffs (two of which are tentatively titled Millions and Trillions) with co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The potential spinoffs are part of Showtime’s strategy to franchise some of its most successful original series.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Showtime’s description of the 12-episode final season reads, “Alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Lewis rejoins a cast that includes Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Corey Stoll, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter are co-showrunners and executive producers. Koppelman and Levien created the series with Andrew Ross Sorkin.