Billy Crystal Knocks 2021 Oscars Over “Disappointing” Lack of Entertainment

Billy Crystal was not a fan of the 2021 Oscars and didn’t hold back when asked for his two cents.

The actor was recently a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to talk about his new film Here Today when he was asked if he would ever host the Oscars again, the 73-year-old Crystal steering the awards show ship several times in the past. Nine to be exact.

Crystal did not seem too enthused about the notion.

“One of the last times I hosted the show, the economy was just in shambles. And I said, ‘That’s what people want to see: millionaires giving each other gold statues.’ It made no sense.” Crystal said, insinuating holding the 93rd Academy Awards during the pandemic was tone-deaf. “It’s very problematic.”

The comic-actor took his criticisms even further, saying the nominated films “were not audience-friendly in a way — beautiful films; they needed to be celebrated more.”

Bottom line, Crystal said the 2021 show was dull. “You have to give [viewers] some entertainment, and there wasn’t any,” he said of the show. “And that was disappointing.”

The vastly scaled-down awards show ended up being the least-viewed Academy Awards telecast on record in the United States, with 10.4 million viewers. That was considered a steep drop from 2020’s 23.64 million viewers — the previous all-time low.

Watch Crystal’s interview below.