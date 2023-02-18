Billy Porter Narrates BET’s ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’ Documentary

BET’s new four-part documentary series Black + Iconic, which celebrates Black pioneers across fashion, music, film and dance, kicks off Saturday with the first installment, “Style Gods.” Narrated by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor Billy Porter and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Stanley Nelson, the two-hour film explores the impact Black creatives have historically had in the fashion industry and how current tastemakers are continuing — and expanding — that legacy.

“I was really excited to tell this story,” Nelson told The Hollywood Reporter. He explained that his father was passionate about channeling sophistication through his garments, which left a lasting impression on the producer. “He always felt that, to keep the world at bay, one of the things that he could do was dress.”

The film, directed by Lynne Robinson, is broken down into segments focusing on the impact of specific entertainers’ styles (Beyoncé and Rihanna both get the spotlight). It features archival footage and interviews with other talent working in the fashion industry, including models Selita Ebanks and Eva Marcille, in addition to designer and stylist Misa Hylton.

“We really wanted to cover as much as we possibly could in a two-hour program,” Nelson says. “I think one of the interesting things that’s happening in fashion is that everybody’s into fashion. Who would have thought 20 years ago that the stars of hip-hop would be so into fashion? I think it’s time that we look back on the history of fashion, but also on contemporary fashion.”

Porter, who Nelson says was “our No. 1 choice,” was tapped to narrate, host and executive produce the documentary. “Who better to talk about style than Billy Porter? He brings that personality and energy to it and just takes the show to a whole nother level.”

The four-part original documentary franchise was developed by executive producers Connie Orlando and Jason Samuels and senior supervising producer Steven Ramey for BET “as an opportunity to give members of our community their flowers,” Samuels says. “Too often our icons are celebrated after they’re gone. And there are so many heroes walking amongst us that deserve kudos … We wanted to celebrate these icons really with an unapologetically Black point of view.”

The eight-hour project represents a continued interest in nonfiction content from the network; Nelson, co-founder of Firelight Films, also collaborated with BET on Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama.

“I think this is a really important investment from BET in the premium documentary space,” Samuels says. “If you look across the landscape, documentaries are becoming a big part of many different streaming platforms, and I think BET should be in that space.”