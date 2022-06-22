Billy Porter Returns to FX With First-Look Deal

Billy Porter is returning to FX in a new capacity.

The Emmy-winning Pose grad and his newly launched Incognegro production company has signed a first-look deal with the cable network for whom he once starred for three seasons on the groundbreaking drama from creator Steven Canals.

Under the pact, Porter will create and develop new content alongside his Incognegro producing partner, D.J. Gugenheim. The actor, singer, director, composter and playwright most recently worked with Gugenheim on his feature directorial debut, Anything’s Possible for Orion/MGM. Incognegro is built around Porter’s brand of elevated, forward-thinking, culturally relevant material and intended to showcase his talents and taste across a variety of platforms.

Courtesy of Incognegro

“Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX’s Pose to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more — and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”

Porter earned three Emmy nominations for his role in Pose, winning one. He won his second Tony this year for producing the best musical winner A Strange Loop. His recent credits include Amazon’s Cinderella update, narrating HBO Max’s Equal and reuniting with Pose exec producer Ryan Murphy in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Next up, Porter will star in Our Son, direct queer teen comedy To Be Real, direct an episode of Fox anthology Accused. His directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, is due July 22 on Amazon. Porter is also reuniting with Broken Hearts Club’s Greg Berlanti for Peacock drama series Fruits of Thy Labor, which he will co-write alongside Dan McCabe. The latter is the playwright behind The Purists, the 2019 play that was directed by Porter.

“I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power. This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level,” said Porter. “Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is fearless and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”

Porter is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Gugenheim, meanwhile, has had roles at Andrew Lauren Productions, Lotus Entertainment, Captivate Entertainment, Paramount Vantage and CAA.

“While Pose was an incredible show that had a deep impact on strengthening my understanding of the importance of telling underrepresented stories and created a clear opening to approach Billy to direct Anything’s Possible, it was working on set with Billy and watching him direct the cast and crew that left me with the most profound experience,” said Gugenheim. “I am thrilled to be working with such a visionary storyteller and to be starting this journey at such a forward thinking and brilliant TV studio as FX.”