Epix’s ‘Billy the Kid’ Series Casts Its Lead

Epix has found its Billy the Kid.

The MGM-backed premium cable network has tapped newcomer Tom Blyth to topline its forthcoming scripted drama exploring the origins of the American outlaw.

The eight-episode scripted drama series is overseen by prolific writer-producer Michael Hirst (Elizabeth, The Tudors, Vikings). Billy the Kid is described as an epic romantic adventure based on the life of the famed American outlaw previously known as William H. Bonney.

The series, which is poised to begin production in June in Calgary, follows Billy the Kid from his humble Irish roots to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

Blyth’s Billy is described as a young man with a modest demeanor and a civility and restraint in his nature, despite being the legendary outlaw. He’s an impressive sure-shot whose gun hand seems to move faster than the eye can see, but he gets no joy from killing, feeling he’s more sinned against than sinning.

Blyth moved from his home in Nottingham, England, to New York to study at Juilliard. After graduating last year, he secured a supporting role in the film Benediction and next has a guest role in NBC-turned-HBO drama The Gilded Age. He’s repped by Gersh, United Agents and MJ Management.

Picked up straight to series May 4, Billy the Kid is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions and Nordic Entertainment Groups’ streamer Viaplay. In addition to writing, Hirst will exec produce alongside Donald De Line and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Otto Bathurst (Halo, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror) will direct the first two episodes.

The series is expected to air next year on Epix.