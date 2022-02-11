Bitcoin Scam Documentary Coming to Netflix From ‘Fyre’ Fest Director

The director of Netflix’s hit documentaries Tiger King and Fyre is going to tackle the world of crypto, Bitcoin and NFTs.

Chris Smith will direct and executive produce an as-yet-untitled documentary series about a married New York City couple’s alleged scheme to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency in what’s been called “the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.”

The documentary follows the case of Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan who were arrested in their apartment earlier this week. They face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoin tied to a 2016 hack of a Hong Kong virtual currency exchange.

From the show’s official description: “As the value of the stolen Bitcoin soared from $71 million at the time of the hack to nearly $5 billion, the couple allegedly tried to liquidate their digital money by creating fake identities and online accounts, and buying physical gold, NFTs, and more – all while investigators raced to track the money’s movement on the blockchain.”

According to a New York Post story, Lichtenstein was the self-described “crocodile of Wall Street” and filled “New York City with billboards and posters promoting Morgan’s rapper alter ego “Razzlekhan.”

Smith will direct and executive produce along with executive producer Nick Bilton (Fake Famous).