Former ‘Black-ish’ Showrunner Moves Overall Deal to Universal TV From ABC Signature

Former Black-ish showrunner Kenny Smith has found a new studio home.

Smith has signed an overall deal with Universal Studio Group’s Universal TV. The comedy veteran, who recently joined NBC’s Kenan as co-showrunner, will develop and produce projects across all platforms at the studio.

“Kenny is one of the most hilarious, collaborative and talented storytellers we know, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome him back to the UTV family,” said Jim Donnelly, executive vp comedy development at Universal TV. “He elevates every project that he is a part of, and we feel lucky to be teaming up with him during such an exciting time in our business. We fully intend to utilize each of his many talents as we venture into the future.”

Smith is coming off an overall deal at ABC Signature signed during his time on Black-ish, where he served as co-showrunner with Jonathan Groff. He has a history with Universal, having worked as a writer and producer on the studio’s sitcoms Marlon and Uncle Buck (the latter was also produced by ABC Signature).

“The overall deal may be new, but I’ve worked with UTV many times over the years. Each experience with Pearlena [Igbokwe], Erin [Underhill], Jim and the rest of the team has been something you hope for but is sometimes hard to find,” said Smith. “They offer the kind of support that helps you maintain your voice and vision for each project. So now with my plan to expand into various areas of storytelling, UTV has shown an extraordinary belief in me as a writer, producer and director. It’s many thanks from me.”

Smith began his career on The Jamie Foxx Show; his credits also include The Game and One on One. He is repped by APA and Hansen Jacobson.