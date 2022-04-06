This Week in TV: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale, CMT Music Awards

In a week relatively light for premieres, there are a couple of noteworthy debuts from April 6-12, including the returns of A Black Lady Sketch Show to HBO and the grown-up iCarly to Paramount+. Abbott Elementary lets school out for the season on ABC, and the CMT Music Awards level up in terms of reach.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show has been nominated for the best variety sketch show Emmy in both of its previous seasons. It’s set to make a third run at the award with its third season, which premieres at 11 p.m. Friday. The series will bring back several familiar characters — including creator Robin Thede’s Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, pre-Ph.D., and Ashley Nicole Black’s “invisible spy” Trinity — and offer up a host of new ones as well. The interstitial moments featuring Thede, Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend also get a new setting.

Also on cable …

Nickelodeon bestows (and beslimes) its annual Kids Choice Awards at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski serving as hosts. AMC’s legal drama 61st Street tells the story of a high school athlete (Tosin Cole) caught up in Chicago’s notoriously corrupt criminal justice system and the lawyer (Courtney B. Vance) who takes on his case.

On broadcast …

Finale: ABC’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary — starring and created by A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Quinta Brunson — ends its first season at 9 p.m. Tuesday (it’s been renewed for next season already). The finale finds Janine (Brunson) facing a big choice when her boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), gets an out-of-the-blue job offer in New York.

Also: The CMT Music Awards (8 p.m. Monday, CBS) make the leap from their namesake cable network to the more widely available broadcast network on CBS; Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host. The CW debuts game show Would I Lie to You (8:30 p.m.) and a new season of Masters of Illusion (9 p.m.) on Saturday. NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam concludes at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On streaming …

New: Netflix goes deeper into the dating-show well with The Ultimatum (Wednesday), in which six couples where one half is ready to get married and the other isn’t so sure agree either to go all in or call it quits. The twist: During the run of the show, each person will meet potential new mates from the other couples. Vanessa and Nick Lachey host.

Also: Hulu’s YA mystery series The Hardy Boys begins its second season Wednesday. Tokyo Vice (Thursday, HBO Max) boasts a pilot directed by Michael Mann and stars Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort. Also Thursday, animated comedy Close Enough premieres its third season on HBO Max. Lamorne Morris stars in season two of Woke (Friday, Hulu). iCarly’s revival returns to Paramount+ on Friday. Spanish prep-school drama Elite (Friday, Netflix) opens season five. Catherine Tate created and plays multiple roles in Hard Cell (Tuesday, Netflix).