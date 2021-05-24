‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO is sticking with A Black Lady Sketch Show for a third season.

WarnerMedia’s premium cable outlet has picked up the series, created by and starring Robin Thede, for a third run. The renewal comes a few days ahead of the show’s second season finale on Friday.

An episode count for season three has yet to be determined; the first two seasons ran for six episodes each.

“Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO comedy programming. “She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, [executive producer] Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in season three.”

Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend star in season two; first season regular was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts after production on the current season was delayed by the pandemic. Guest stars this season have included Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson, Ayesha Curry, Omarion and Kim Wayans.

“Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team,” said Thede. “I can’t wait to push the show even further in season three and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premier comedians.”

Thede serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rae, via her Hoorae banner; Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of JAX Media. Head writer Lauren Ashley Smith is a co-ep, and Hoorae’s Deniese Davis and Montrel McKay and JAX Media’s John Skidmore are producers.