‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Reveals Release Date, Episode Descriptions

Black Mirror season six finally has a date.

The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s Netflix anthology series is June 15, the series announced along with episode descriptions and the full official trailer on Wednesday.

The season is confirmed to be five episodes, which is two more installments than the last season that released back in summer of 2019.

In the official announcement about the Emmy-winning series’ return, Brooker said he “stretched the parameters” of what to expect from a Black Mirror episode for the forthcoming season. “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he said, promising “crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

The impressive season six cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali are executive producers on the Broke & Bones production. The episode descriptions, likely in no particular order, are as follows:

JOAN IS AWFUL: An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK

LOCH HENRY: A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK (Scotland)

BEYOND THE SEA: In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK and Spain

MAZEY DAY: A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz.

Director: Uta Briesewitz. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: Spain

DEMON 79: Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes. Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali. Filmed in: UK