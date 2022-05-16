‘Black Mirror’ Returning for Season 6 on Netflix

After a long break, Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for season six.

The acclaimed dystopian anthology series that explores technology’s impact on humanity is ramping up for another season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The new season is expected to have more episodes than season five (which only had three entries) but will continue the show’s trend of producing longer and more cinematic stories.

The previous season aired back in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, creator Charlie Brooker said in an interview that making more episodes of the series felt wrong during such a real-life global tragedy. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he told U.K.’s Radio Times. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Yet there was also behind-the-scenes drama for the production being halted.

Black Mirror was produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones via their production company House of Tomorrow under Endemol Shine Group. The duo left the group in 2020 and launched a new production banner, Broke and Bones, with Netflix as a key investor. The rights to Black Mirror, however, stayed with Endemol — which was, in turn, bought by Banijay Group. So the creative duo were at Broke and Bones while Black Mirror was stuck at Banijay. Netflix then came in and licensed Black Mirror from Banijay, thereby giving Brooker and Jones access to the title once again.

There’s no other production or casting details (other than casting being underway), or a premiere date, yet set for the new season.

Since their last season of Black Mirror, Brooker and Jones have produced two annual end-of-year specials for the streamer, Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

Netflix declined comment and THR has reached out to Banijay Rights.

