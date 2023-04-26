‘Black Mirror’ Sets Season 6 Return, Reveals Cast and Teaser Trailer

Expect the unexpected… says Charlie Brooker in the official announcement of Black Mirror season six.

The long-awaited return of Brooker’s Netflix anthology series is coming in June, with plans to “reinvents itself with each new episode.”

While the total episode count and premiere date have yet to be announced, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that season six will have more episodes than the previous season, which had three installments, and will continue the show’s trend of producing longer and more cinematic stories.

Per logline, the sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet. And Wednesday’s announcement came with a teaser trailer for a first look at what to expect.

Brooker’s Emmy-winning dystopian anthology that explores technology’s impact on humanity hasn’t put out a new episode since season five in 2019. Prior to that, the series had released the interactive feature Bandersnatch late 2018. After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Brooker said that making more episodes of the series felt wrong during such a real-life global tragedy.

With the season six announcement, he now offers an update on what he’s been working on.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” he tells Netflix’s Tudum. “So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”

He continues, “The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

The impressive season six cast includes: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali are executive producers. See more first-look images from season six below.

