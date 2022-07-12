‘Black Panther 2’ DP, ‘Boba Fett’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Teams Among Creative Arts Emmy Nominees

The cinematographer of Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a team of Skywalker Sound’s Star Wars franchise vets are among Tuesday’s Creative Arts Emmy nominees.

Supervising sound editors Matthew Wood (a five-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner) and David Acord (a two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner) each earned a pair of Emmy noms for Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett and Disney+/Marvel’s Loki). Bonnie Wild — a three-time Emmy winner for The Mandalorian — earned a trio of noms in sound editing (Boba Fett and Disney+/Marvel’s Moon Knight) and sound mixing (Moon Knight). The nominated Boba Fett team also included sound editor Benjamin A. Burtt, son of legendary Star Wars sound editor Ben Burtt.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw earned a nomination for Loki, her first MCU project. We’ll be seeing more of her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Oscar and Emmy winning-composer Mychael Danna (Life of Pi) and Harry Gregson-Williams teamed up on the score of the Netflix documentary Return To Space, which also deliver them an Emmy nom.

Academy Award-nominated editor Tatiana S. Riegel (I, Tonya) was nominated for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, for which she teamed with her longtime collaborator, director Craig Gillespie.

Nominated Gilded Age (HBO) production designer Bob Shaw was previously Oscar-nominated for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and won Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and Mad Men.

SNL‘s creative arts nods include the 18th nominations for six-time Emmy-winning production designers Eugene Lee, age 83, and Akira Yoshimura, age 76, both of whom hold the unique distinction of having been with the late-night series since its 1975 premiere.

Among this year’s multiple nominees are Siddhartha Khosla, for the score and main title music to Only Murders in the Building as well as the song “The Forever Now” from This is Us.

Multiple nominees in sound include Craig Henighan and Will Files, shortlisted for both sound editing and mixing for Netflix’s Stranger Things (with Henighan grabbing a third nom, for Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots).

Vincent Van Dyke earned three noms in the prosthetics makeup category for Gaslit, Star Trek: Picard, and Angelyne, which was based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter feature by Gary Baum.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be handed out Sept. 3 and 4. The complete list of Creative Arts Emmy nominees can be found at Emmys.com.