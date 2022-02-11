‘Blade Runner 2099’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon With Ridley Scott

A live-action Blade Runner TV series is in the works.

Amazon Studios is developing a small-screen version of the iconic sci-fi franchise, with original director Ridley Scott on board as executive producer, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project is titled Blade Runner 2099 and is envisioned as a sequel to the original 1982 film and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The move is the latest familiar cinema franchise eyed by Amazon Studios, with the company ramping up to launch its mega-budget fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in September.

Blade Runner explores a despotic future Los Angeles beset by environmental ruin and focuses on a cop named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford in the films) tasked with hunting rogue androids — or “replicants” — who look indistinguishable from humans.

The moody, neo-noir Blade Runner seems like a potentially tricky brand to adapt to series elevision, and Netflix struggled to find a broad audience for its highly similar cyberpunk series, 2018’s Altered Carbon, which lasted two seasons.

Last year, Adult Swim tried its hand at an adult anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which had a female replicant protagonist voiced by Jessica Henwick.