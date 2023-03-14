‘Game of Thrones’ Director to Tackle Amazon’s ‘Blade Runner’ TV Series

Amazon’s upcoming live-action Blade Runner TV series has found a director to establish its visionary sci-fi style.

Four-time Emmy nominee Jeremy Podeswa has signed onto Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 to direct the pilot and serve as producing director and an executive producer. Podeswa is best known for his work on HBO’s Game of Thrones, such as helming the sixth season premiere, and the premiere and finale of season seven. He’s also worked on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and The Pacific and Apple’s The Mosquito Coast.

Blade Runner 2099 has original 1982 Blade Runner director Ridley Scott as executive producer and Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) as showrunner. Michael Green (Logan), who wrote the film Blade Runner 2049, will serve as a non-writing executive producer. In addition, Tom Spezialy has joined the writers room and will also serve as an executive producer.

The production from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions follows up on their 2017 theatrical sequel Blade Runner 2049 and their recent anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which debuted late last year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

The original Blade Runner and its sequel were set in a dystopian future-shock Los Angeles and told noir-style detective tales about a world where police hunt synthetic humans called Replicants.

Other exec producers on the Amazon show include Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett.