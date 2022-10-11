Blake Shelton to Exit ‘The Voice’ With Season 23

NBC has picked up a 23rd edition of The Voice — which will be the last one for Blake Shelton.

The country singer is the only judge, or “coach” in The Voice’s preferred description, who has appeared in every season to date. NBC announced Tuesday that it has renewed the show for season 23, which will be its first spring edition in two years after skipping one in 2022.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan will join the show for the spring cycle, and Kelly Clarkson will return for her ninth season. Carson Daly, the other on-camera fixture for every season so far, returns as host.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Through the first two weeks of its 22nd season, The Voice is averaging 7.69 million viewers on Mondays and 7.51 million Tuesdays (including a week of delayed viewing). Those totals are down a bit from last fall’s averages — but significantly above the numbers for shows NBC ran in spring 2022 in the slots where The Voice has normally aired.

Clarkson, Chance and Horan will take spots in the swiveling chairs that are currently occupied by John Legend, Stefani and Camila Cabello. “I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” Chance the Rapper said. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Said Horan, “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams.”

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produce The Voice in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Series creator John de Mol executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.