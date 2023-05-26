‘Bloodhounds’ Trailer Reveals Thrilling Fight Scenes in Netflix’s Latest Korean Series

Two rookie boxers find themselves facing off against a whole underworld of ruthless gangsters in the first trailer for Netflix’s latest high-octane action series, Bloodhounds. (See the trailer below)

The series stars Woo Do-hwan (The Divine Fury, The King: Eternal Monarch) and Lee Sang-yi (Once Again, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as two up-and-coming rookie boxers who find themselves thrust into the merciless world of loan sharks. After witnessing how these gangsters prey on the financially desperate, they decide to team up with a benevolent, retired moneylender (Huh Joon-ho — Silmido, Escape from Mogadishu) to bring down the underworld’s most ruthless loan shark, played by Park Sung-woong (New World, The Deal), and his ruthless runners.

‘Bloodhounds’

According to the series logline, Bloodhounds’ first eight-episode season, which launches on June 9, “promises to deliver a series of thrilling fight scenes that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. But more than just a nail-biting showdown between good and evil, it is a story of two loyal friends — and the lengths they would go to protect those they love.”

The series is directed by self-taught Korean filmmaker Jason Kim (Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury) and produced for Netflix by Korean production banners Studio N, See AT Film and Seven O Six.

The title refers to the grit and determination the series’ two underdog boxers honed inside the fight ring, which could prove to be the game-changer in their bloody street battles. Netflix says, “Just like bloodhounds, once they bite down, they never let go.”