‘Bloodhounds’ Trailer Reveals Thrilling Fight Scenes in Netflix’s Latest Korean Series

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Two rookie boxers find themselves facing off against a whole underworld of ruthless gangsters in the first trailer for Netflix’s latest high-octane action series, Bloodhounds. (See the trailer below)
The series stars Woo Do-hwan (The Divine Fury, The King: Eternal Monarch) and Lee Sang-yi (Once Again, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as two up-and-coming rookie boxers who find themselves thrust into the merciless world of loan sharks. After witnessing how these gangsters prey on the financially desperate, they decide to team up with a benevolent, retired moneylender (Huh Joon-ho — Silmido, Escape from Mogadishu) to bring down the underworld’s most ruthless loan shark, played by Park Sung-woong (New World, The Deal), and his ruthless runners.
Related Stories
According to the series logline, Bloodhounds’ first eight-episode season, which launches on June 9, “promises to deliver a series of thrilling fight scenes that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. But more than just a nail-biting showdown between good and evil, it is a story of two loyal friends — and the lengths they would go to protect those they love.”
The series is directed by self-taught Korean filmmaker Jason Kim (Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury) and produced for Netflix by Korean production banners Studio N, See AT Film and Seven O Six.
The title refers to the grit and determination the series’ two underdog boxers honed inside the fight ring, which could prove to be the game-changer in their bloody street battles. Netflix says, “Just like bloodhounds, once they bite down, they never let go.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day