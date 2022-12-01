Bloomberg Signs British Mathematician Hannah Fry to Front Science and Tech Series (Exclusive)

Having already landed Kal Penn to host a weekly show about climate change, Bloomberg Media has now headed over the Atlantic, tapping British mathematics professor and author Dr. Hannah Fry to front a new series for its Quicktake streaming service and bolster its slate of original shows.

Fry, a regular on U.K. radio and TV, will host The Future With Hannah Fry, which will launch on Feb. 22 and explore science, technology and people on the “cusp of the most transformative breakthroughs of our age,” according to producers. The show is set to bring subjects into sharper focus through interviews and explainers, as well as field visits with scientific experts and technology leaders in facilities around the world, exploring breakthroughs across themes such artificial intelligence, crypto, climate, chemistry and ethics.

“I’m genuinely obsessed with helping people better understand science and maths’ daily impact on our everyday lives, and we’re working with Bloomberg to bring that to an even larger influential audience globally,” said Fry, who, alongside being professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London, is also a bestselling author, an award-winning science presenter and the host of numerous podcasts and television shows, including The Curious Cases of Rutherford and Fry, Deepmind: The Podcast and BT Sport’s It’s a Numbers Game.



“The world needs more and more critical exploration of its issues, from different types of voices that blend facts with creativity, along with a deeper look at how we relate to one another interpersonally as we act to solve them.”

“Hannah is clearly a brilliant thinker and dynamic on-screen talent, so we jumped at the opportunity to work with her and showcase that to more of the world on Bloomberg,” said Kyle Kramer, Bloomberg’s head of original programming. “The Future With Hannah Fry builds on our expanding original programming strategy and delivers a fresh perspective on the future of technology and business.”

Bloomberg Media is creating the series in collaboration with production company Windfall Films.