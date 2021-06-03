Blumhouse, Jamie Lee Curtis Acquire Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ for TV

Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels are getting the TV treatment.

Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, Blumhouse Television and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures have landed the TV rights to the author’s best-selling series of novels. The goal is to create an ongoing scripted drama series based on the crime thrillers.

The potential series, which is in the development stages with talks for a showrunner and casting already in the works, will revolve around Scarpetta, the forensic pathologist at the center of Cornwell’s novels. The 25th book in the series, Autopsy, is due in the fall. Curtis, whose Comet banner has a film and TV deal with Blumhouse, will exec produce the adaptation. There are no plans for the actress and producer to have an on-screen role in the series.

The Scarpetta deal is the latest project to land at Blumhouse under Chris McCumber, the former USA Network and Syfy topper who joined the company as head of TV last year. Under McCumber, Blumhouse also won a bidding war for rights to The Battersea Poltergeist, with plans for a scripted and a companion unscripted series already in the works.

“We are so honored to be partnering with one of the most successful authors in history in Patricia Cornwell,” said McCumber. “Kay Scarpetta has been a much sought-after character, for a long time, and we are excited to finally bring her to life on television. We are also grateful to Jamie Lee Curtis for connecting the Blumhouse team to Patricia, and to Patricia for trusting us with her iconic creation.”

Cornwell, Curtis, Jason Blum, McCumber and Jeremy Gold will all exec produce the series for Blumhouse Television. Cornwell has penned 29 New York Times best-sellers. Her work has been translated in more than 120 countries with more than 120 million books sold.

“I’ve had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for a number of years, and have come to respect her hugely as an artist and a stellar human being. Blumhouse is a creative force of nature, and I’m confident that Scarpetta is going to make it to the screen in a fantastic way,” said Cornwell. “To say I’m thrilled is an understatement, and I have no doubt my readers will feel the same!”

Added Curtis: “Patricia Cornwell is a bona fide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting,” Curtis said. “The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride.”

Scarpetta and Battersea Poltergeist join a slate of Blumhouse originals including The Good Lord Bird, The Loudest Voice, A Wilderness of Error, The Jinx, A Secret Love and Sharp Objects, among others.