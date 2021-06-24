Blumhouse TV, ITV America Set Unscripted Pact

Blumhouse TV and ITV America are teaming for unscripted programming.

Blumhouse, under new TV president Chris McCumber, has inked a multiple-year overall deal with Queer Eye and love Island producers ITV America. The pact will see Blumhouse TV double its unscripted offerings, starting with the first series under the agreement: competition format Escape the Maze.

As part of the deal, Blumhouse will have a dedicated unscripted team working with David George’s ITV. The nonfiction division will also work with ITV’s six verticals, ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content to develop new genre-focused concepts and IP.

Escape the Maze will combine Blumhouse’s trademark horror with a self-shot, isolating and emotionally charged competition series that follows competitors who are locked inside a dark labyrinth as they face physical and psychological challenges. Blumhouse and Leftfield (Alone) are shopping the series to potential buyers, with other projects in the works.

“Blumhouse is one of the most exceptional brands in the industry,” said ITV America CEO George. “They bring a virtually untapped genre to our portfolio, and we are so excited they chose ITV America to help expand their empire. Their provocative sensibilities combined with our diverse production capabilities will create a slate of big shows and formats that will be like none other in the unscripted business. This is going to be edge of your seat and wild!”

The ITV deal is the latest push to expand Blumhouse’s TV footprint since former USA Network and Syfy president McCumber joined the company last year. Under McCumber, Blumhouse also won a bidding war for rights to The Battersea Poltergeist, with plans for a scripted and a companion unscripted series already in the works, and is teaming with Jamie Lee Curtis to develop Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta for the small screen.

“There are no better partners to collaborate with in the unscripted space than ITV, their prowess is unmatched,” said McCumber. “They’ve been great, collaborative partners with us in the past, and what we’ve ideated with them already is fun, bold and certain to be an enhancement to our existing unscripted portfolio.”

Added Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse: “ITV have been great partners to us already, and we’re thrilled to be expanding upon our relationship with them in unscripted,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse. “Together we have some big, wild ideas that viewers are going to have a blast watching.”