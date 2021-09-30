‘BMF’ Scores Speedy Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Starz is showing early confidence in BMF.

The Lionsgate-backed premium cable network has handed out a speedy second-season renewal for the drama (aka Black Mafia Family) from exec producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series about two brothers from a crime family in Detroit in the late ’80s is based on the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who parlayed a successful drug business into the world of hip-hop. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi (Grown-ish) and Russell Hornsby premiered Sept. 26 and, according to Starz, ranks as the No. 1 premiere on the cabler’s app this year and has strong completion rate on its OTT platforms. Specific data on the series from writer/showrunner Randy Huggins (Power, Star) was not available.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

BMF was ordered straight to series in April 2020. The show has been a longtime a passion project for Jackson, who recurs in the series and also exec produces four shows overall at Starz. On BMF, Jackson exec produces alongside Huggins, Tasha Smith, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements, with Heather Zuhlke joining for season two. The series is owned in-house and produced by Lionsgate TV and Jackson’s G-Unit Film and TV banner, which has an overall pact with the premium cable net.

After wrapping the flagship Power series, Jackson’s Starz roster of scripted originals also includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. The cabler’s scripted roster also includes Blindspotting, Dangerous Liaisons, Gaslit, Heels, Hightown, Outlander, P-Valley, Run the World, Shining Vale and Step Up, among others.

The early renewal for BMF speaks not only to the cabler’s confidence in the show but also to Jackson’s value to the network after Power creator Courtney Kemp recently moved her overall deal from Starz corporate parent Lionsgate to Netflix. She remains involved in the Power franchise as a non-writing exec producer.