Bo Burnham Drops Hour-Plus of Unreleased ‘Inside’ Footage

Bo Burnham found a memorable way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his award-winning Netflix special, Bo Burnham: Inside.

On Monday, the 31-year-old performer took to social media to announce he was sharing 63 minutes of previously unseen footage that had been recorded for Inside, which Netflix released on May 30, 2021. The footage is entitled THE INSIDE OUTTAKES and was posted to YouTube, where Burnham explained that the segments were filmed from March to May of 2020, and that he edited them over the past two months.

“A year ago today, i released a special called inside,” the Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous alum wrote. “I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it.”

Inside, which Burnham shot himself at his home without an audience or crew, includes a number of sketches and songs. He previously released an accompanying album entitled Bo Burnham: Inside (The Songs).

The special picked up three Emmys at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, along with a Grammy for the song “All Eyes on Me.”

Burnham has appeared as an actor in films including Promising Young Woman and The Big Sick, and he wrote and directed the 2018 coming-of-age movie Eighth Grade.

The newly released footage from Inside can be viewed here.