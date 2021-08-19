Bob Barker Reminisces on Hosting ‘Price Is Right’ Ahead of Show’s 50th Season

In a rare interview, former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker spoke with People about his decades-long stint on the show. The CBS game show marks its 50th season next month.

Barker, 97, who officially signed off Price for the last time in 2007, joked: “I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with Price, and the first thing that pops to mind is … the money, of course!”

He continued, “All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.”

CBS will air a two-hour primetime special on Sept. 30 to honor the milestone and revisit some of the most well-known winners, as well as reveal new clips.

Barker started hosting the daily version of the show when it premiered in 1972 and became an executive producer in 1988. During his time on Price, he collected 19 Daytime Emmys. After 35 years, Barker retired and Drew Carey stepped into the role.

“I knew I could never be Bob, and I wasn’t going to try to be Bob,” recalled Carey to the outlet. “We went out to lunch, and his advice was, ‘Don’t try to copy me. Just make it your own show.'”

The Price Is Right’s 50th season begins Sept. 13 on CBS.