Bob Barker Tribute Special Set at CBS

CBS will pay tribute to the late Bob Barker with an hourlong special on Aug. 31.

The hourlong special, The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, will feature a host of clips from Barker’s more than 50-year career as a TV host, from introducing the Plinko game on The Price Is Right to his deft handling of various onstage mishaps. Drew Carey, Barker’s longtime friend and successor as host of The Price Is Right, will serve as host for the special.

Barker, who also cemented his pop culture icon status by fighting Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore, died on Aug. 26 at age 99.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, senior vp daytime programs at CBS. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

The special will feature clips from Barker’s debut as The Price Is Right host in 1972, his announcement of the show’s expansion from 30 minutes to an hour in 1975, his final episode as host in 2007 — and a slew of extremely excited contestants jumping for joy when called to play the game. It will also include Sandler reading a poem, “Ode to Bob Barker,” from a 2007 special celebrating Barker’s 50 years in TV.

The special is set to air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 31 and will stream on Paramount+. A repeat will air in The Price Is Right’s regular daytime spot on Labor Day, Sept. 4.