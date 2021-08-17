Bob Greenblatt Returns to Producing With Lionsgate First-Look TV Deal

Bob Greenblatt is returning producing.

The former entertainment chairman at WarnerMedia and NBC has launched a production company, The Green Room, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate Television.

Under the deal, Greenblatt will develop and produce premium projects for the studio via The Green Room. The former Showtime boss has also enlisted Jon Wu to serve as head of filmed content for The Green Room.

“I’m proud to welcome Bob to the Lionsgate family,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a release Tuesday. “During the more than 30 years I’ve known him, he has been associated with some of the most iconic television shows in history, and his creative talent relationships and instincts for great IP are second to none. He brings to our television business a major studio and world-class platform perspective that will help to continue driving our growth.”

Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly were pushed out of WarnerMedia a year ago amid a massive restructuring under CEO Jason Kilar. Greenblatt had been in the role for a year and a half and helped launch streamer HBO Max. During his brief tenure there, he greenlit projects including the Friends reunion, Emmy-nominated comedy Hacks and The Flight Attendant, among others.

Before that, he was entertainment chairman at NBC where he developed hits including This Is Us, The Good Place and Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise. Before joining NBC, Greenblatt oversaw Showtime where he ordered hits including Shameless and Weeds. Greenblatt has also held key development roles at Fox and HBO. During his career, he’s developed hits including Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, The X Files, Six Feet Under and The Gilded Age. A Broadway producer, Greenblatt helped usher in the era of NBC’s live musical productions and joined the network’s upcoming Annie Live as an exec producer.

“I’m honored to join Jon, Kevin, Sandra and the whole Lionsgate family in creating premium content for their expanding television slate,” said Greenblatt. “After working with them on hits like Weeds and Nurse Jackie, this felt like the most fitting and entrepreneurial creative home for my next chapter. I’m awed by their tenacity and track record as visionaries who are passionate about our business. I’m also thrilled to welcome Jon Wu to the new company and I look forward to our collaboration with all of the Lionsgate teams.”

Greenblatt’s arrival brings in a seasoned producer and trusted exec at a time when the studio has recently parted ways with the likes of Power mastermind Courtney Kemp and Dear White People boss Justin Simien. Greenblatt brings the studio decades of relationships with top showrunners, actors, directors, writers and producers as well as a seasoned exec with keen dealmaking skills.

For his part, Wu joins The Green Room from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner, where he served as vp film and TV and oversaw series including The Morning Show. Before that, he worked at 20th Century Fox on feature titles The Greatest Showman, Deadpool 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody.