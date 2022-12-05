Holly Robinson Peete, Whose Dad Starred on ‘Sesame Street,’ Remembers Original Star Bob McGrath: “So Loved All Over the World”

- Share this article on Facebook
Holly Robinson Peete and Vanessa Williams were among those in Hollywood and the music industry who shared their condolences and tributes on social media following the death of Bob McGrath.
The actor’s family posted on social media Sunday that he died at 90. For four decades, McGrath portrayed the friendly music teacher Bob Johnson as an original castmember on Sesame Street.
“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share,” McGrath’s family posted on his Facebook page. “Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
Peete, whose late father, Matt Robinson, was also a part of the original Sesame Street cast, shared sweet memories as a child on set with McGrath. She also took to Twitter, writing, “Rest In Peace, Bob! …Joining Will Lee ( Mr Hooper) & Daddy ( Gordon) in Sesame Street Heaven where the air is sweet.”
“I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man. The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street we had this scene with him. Rest in peace, Bob McGrath. You were so loved all over the world,” the actress added in an Instagram post with a video of a scene with her and McGrath.
Actor Matt Knudsen also posted a tribute on social media, saying, “Our childhood wouldn’t have been the same without him.”
Vanessa Williams added, “RIP … Dear Teacher!”
Read below for more tributes.
