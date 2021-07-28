Bob Odenkirk Stable After Suffering “Heart-Related Incident” on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition at a New Mexico hospital Wednesday, a day after suffering a heart attack while in production on the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

The 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed on the Albuquerque, New Mexico, set Tuesday. Crewmembers immediately surrounded him and called an ambulance.

Sources say production was a little more than halfway done on the final season at the time of Odenkirk’s heart attack. Production remained halted Wednesday as everyone involved with the series remains focused on Odenkirk’s health. It’s unclear how long production will remain down. Reps for both AMC and producers Sony Pictures Television have yet to comment.

“He’s going to be okay,” tweeted Bob’s son, Nate Odenkirk, on Wednesday afternoon.

Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on AMC’s Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad. He reprises the role and leads the call sheet on prequel spinoff Better Call Saul. Saul, which films at the same New Mexico hub as Breaking Bad, was in production on its sixth and final season, which was originally slated to premiere this year before pandemic-related delays pushed it to a likely 2022 premiere.

Breaking Bad, and now Saul, helped define AMC as a network. The franchise, from exec producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, remains among the most valued properties at Sony Television. Odenkirk, like Gilligan and Gould, also has his own producing deal with Sony and is beloved by the studio’s Culver City-based TV execs.

Odenkirk recently announced he was penning a memoir about his career, spanning time on Saturday Night Live to Saul, which is also expected in 2022. He recently earned strong reviews for his lead role in Universal feature Nobody, telling THR about the two years of fitness training and fight choreography he underwent as he prepared to film the action film.

Colleagues past and present have sent well-wishes to Odenkirk via social media, with Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and former Saul star Michael McKean among those voicing support. “Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family — let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible,” Saul co-star Michael Mando posted Wednesday.