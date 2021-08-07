Bob Odenkirk Gives Brief Recovery Update Post-Heart Attack: “I Am Doing Great”

Bob Odenkirk on Friday night posted a brief update on his medical status after suffering a heart attack last month while in production on the final season of Better Call Saul.

His message on social media also made a quick reference to the film It’s a Wonderful Life.

“I am doing great,” wrote the 58-year-old actor on Twitter. “I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better.”

Odenkirk had collapsed on the AMC show set on July 27 and was taken to hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The following day, AMC gave a statement confirming the actor was in a stable condition after experiencing “a heart related incident.”

In his own message a few days later, Odenkirk revealed that he had a small heart attack but that he will recover thanks to “the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

The actor’s latest Twitter message on Friday went on to acknowledge his supporters, implying they have gone above and beyond. “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Odenkirk will return to filming Better Call Saul after his recovery.