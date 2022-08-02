Bob Odenkirk Teases More From Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul on ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk wants Better Call Saul fans to prepare for more surprises as the Emmy-winning AMC series winds down its sixth and final season.

During an appearance on ABC’s The View that aired Tuesday, the actor was asked about Breaking Bad leads Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) having appeared on Monday’s episode ahead of the series finale that airs Aug. 15.

“The truth is, it was just the start,” Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, teased about future appearances from the pair. “There’s more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful.”

The Mr. Show alum continued, “I love that everybody thinks they’re gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, ‘Great. We did it — we saw them again!’ I’m like, ‘You never know what’s gonna come next on our show.’ So don’t be sure you’ve seen the last — I’m telling you, you haven’t.”

Odenkirk also reflected on processing the Better Call Saul finale bringing to an end the work he’s done with the character for the past 13 years, both on Breaking Bad and the current series. “I think when I watch the final episode is when it’ll really hit me,” he said. “I think I’ll start crying, and I’ll call everybody, ‘We’re done!'”

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul was confident that fans will enjoy seeing how the characters’ appearances play out. “I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance,” he said. “So I’m excited that we did and how we did.”