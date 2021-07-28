Bob Odenkirk Collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set, Rushed to Hospital

Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of AMC’s Better Call Saul set and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

Odenkirk was on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series when he collapsed. Crew members immediately surrounded the 58-year-old and called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care. The cause of his collapse is unknown.

Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on AMC’s Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad. He reprises the role and leads the call sheet on prequel spinoff Better Call Saul. Saul, which films on the same New Mexico production hub as Breaking Bad, is in production on its sixth season that was originally slated to premiere this year. Pandemic-related delays have now pushed the highly anticipated final season to a likely 2022 return.

Breaking Bad, and now Saul, has helped define AMC as a network. The franchise from exec producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould remain among the most valued properties at Sony Television. Odenkirk, like Gilligan and Gould, also has his own producing deal with Sony and is beloved by the studio’s Culver City-based TV execs over the years. Odenkirk recently announced he was penning a memoir, about his career spanning time on Saturday Night Live to Saul, which is also expected in 2022. He recently earned strong reviews for his lead role in Universal feature Nobody, which was released in March.

THR has reached out to representatives for Odenkirk, AMC and producers Sony Pictures Television and will update this story as more information becomes available.

TMZ was the first to report the Odenkirk news.

More to come…