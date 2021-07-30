Bob Odenkirk “Doing Great” Says Friend David Cross in Health Update

Bob Odenkirk is on the mend, according to a new update from pal and actor David Cross.

The Arrested Development star on Friday afternoon shared an update on Odenkirk, who suffered a medical emergency while shooting his AMC series, Better Call Saul.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” Cross wrote in a tweet. “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!” Within minutes, the post had more than 10,000 likes.

Fans were shocked and devastated when it was reported the beloved actor suffered a “heart-related incident” Tuesday while working in Albuquerque.

Specifics of the emergency have not been disclosed. Odenkirk remains hospitalized in New Mexico.

On Wednesday, his rep shared an update, saying in part, “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”