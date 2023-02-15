Bob Odenkirk Is Having a Midlife Crisis in ‘Lucky Hank’ Trailer

Bob Odenkirk is returning to AMC with Lucky Hank, which now has its first full-length trailer for his new drama series.

The Better Call Saul Emmy-nominee’s next show is described as “a midlife crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry ‘Hank’ Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.”

Mireille Enos (Hanna) stars as Lily Devereaux, the “emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the vice principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.”

The series also stars Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Lucky Hank will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin on March 11, and then will have its AMC debut on Sunday, March 19. The premiere will also stream on partners BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV.