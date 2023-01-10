Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Follow-Up Gets AMC Premiere Date, Teaser

Bob Odenkirk’s absence from AMC will not be a prolonged one.

The cable outlet has set a premiere date for the Better Call Saul star’s next series: Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is set to premiere March 19 on AMC and streamer AMC+ — a little over seven months after the Saul series finale and less than a year since AMC announced the project was being developed.

The series, which stars Odenkirk as a college professor in the midst of a midlife crisis, has also released a brief teaser (watch it below) and rounded out the guest cast for its eight-episode season. Oscar Nunez (The Office), Tom Bower (Crazy Heart, Raymond & Ray), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) will all have recurring roles.

In Lucky Hank, Odenkirk plays William Henry Deveraux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. In the teaser, Hank says in voice-over that he “specialize[s] in minor strife and insignificant irritation.” Mireille Enos (The Killing, Hanna) also stars.

Nunez will play Jacob Rose, the dean of Ralston College and a friend of Hank’s. Bower plays Hank’s estranged father, an intellectual giant who threatens to move close to Hank and his mother. MacLachlan will play the college’s president, Dickie Pope, a nemesis to Hank and the other professors. Diamantopoulos will play Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Deveraux (Enos).

The series is based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. Aaron Zelman (Damages, Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) adapted the book and serve as co-showrunners. They executive produce with Odenkirk, director Peter Farrelly, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Mark Johnson, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.

Nunez is repped by Omnipop Talent Group, Artists and Representatives and Guinivan PR; Bower, by UTA and Principal Entertainment; MacLachlan, by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Jackoway Austen; and Diamantopoulos, by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm.

Watch the Lucky Hank teaser below.