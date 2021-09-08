Bob Odenkirk Returns to ‘Better Call Saul’ Set After Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is back at work on Better Call Saul.

The Emmy-winning actor tweeted a picture of himself getting his makeup done Wednesday morning, writing, “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Odenkirk is resuming his work on the AMC series six weeks after suffering a mild heart attack while filming the show’s sixth and final season in New Mexico.

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

Odenkirk collapsed on the Better Call Saul set on July 27 and was taken to hospital in Albuquerque. The following day, AMC gave a statement confirming the actor was in a stable condition after experiencing “a heart related incident.”

The medical scare prompted an outpouring of support and appreciation from fans and colleagues of Odenkirk. His Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston asked people to “send positive thoughts and prayers his way,” while Aaron Paul simply wrote, “I love you my friend.”

A week later, Odenkirk thanked people for all the love, writing that “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul was in the midst of filming its final season when Odenkirk had his heart attack. It’s likely to air in 2022.