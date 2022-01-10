You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
John Stamos, Norman Lear and Gilbert Gottfried Mourn Bob Saget: “I Am Gutted”

The comedian and 'Full House' star was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65.

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full House star and comedian was found dead earlier that day. Saget was 65.

Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead on the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” said the Saget family in a statement to THR. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The famous stand-up comedian and Philadelphia native is best known for his breakout role as Danny Tanner on ABC’s popular family sitcom Full House, which ran from fall 1987 through May 1995 and was rebooted by Netflix in 2016.

John Stamos, his friend and longtime Full House co-star, wrote simply: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedians from Norman Lear and Billy Crystal to Jon Stewart also shared their reactions to Saget’s untimely passing on Sunday. Gilbert Gottfried said he was “still in shock” upon hearing the news: “I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.” Whoopi Goldberg wrote, “Sail on my friend Bob Saget. With your huge heart and abject lunacy.”

See what Hollywood is saying below.

