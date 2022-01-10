Bob Saget Remembered By ‘Full House’ Stars: “35 Years Wasn’t Long Enough”

Following his untimely passing, Bob Saget is being remembered by his TV family.

Saget, at age 65, was found unresponsive on Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Upon hearing the news, the actor and comedian was mourned by the comedy world, with many of his Hollywood peers expressing shock and sadness. Among them were some of his former co-stars.

The stand-up comedian rose to worldwide fame after stepping into the iconic role of Danny Tanner on Full House when the beloved ABC family sitcom ran from 1987-95. He later reprised his role as the wholesome Tanner family patriarch when Netflix rebooted the series with Fuller House, which ran for four seasons and wrapped in 2020. The series reunited most of the cast, including Tanner, who returned in a recurring role.

John Stamos, Saget’s friend and longtime co-star who played Uncle Jesse, Danny’s brother-in-law, took to Twitter after hearing the news to say he was in “utter shock” on Sunday. “I am broken. I am gutted,” he wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s oldest onscreen daughter, D.J. Tanner, was similarly at a loss for words. “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” she wrote, in part, while sharing a series of photos.

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

And Dave Coulier, who played Danny’s friend Joey Gladstone, wrote, “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you.”

Saget, born Robert Lane Saget in Philadelphia, was also the longtime host for America’s Funniest Videos and was currently on a comedy tour. He is survived by his wife, TV host Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters — Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle — he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family,” ABC Entertainment said in a statement. “Whether playing a loving father on Full House or hosting the early years of America’s Funniest Home Videos with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent.”