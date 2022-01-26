John Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

John Stamos reflected on his final meeting with Bob Saget, who was found dead Jan. 9 at 65, in a tribute to his longtime friend and Full House co-star.

In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalls some of the duo’s earliest and last interactions, noting they had a rocky beginning on Full House due to their opposing approaches to work.

While remembering a video of the sitcom cast’s final bows, a moment in which Saget hugged and kissed Stamos, the actor admitted at the time that, “I don’t know how close I was to him at the end there. I didn’t think I needed a Bob in my life. I had my parents. I had my faith. I had whatever.”

But when speaking of the duo’s final time together in person, Stamos shared that Saget had found a peace he connected with. “The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away,” Stamos said. “He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying.

“I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see,” the actor continued. “And it was the last time I saw him.”

Earlier in the interview, Stamos pointed more specifically to why the duo hadn’t always perfectly melded. In a conversation with Saget’s ex-wife during the late actor’s memorial, Stamos said she was crying and expressed that while Saget loved Stamos, “in the beginning, he hated you,” the Fuller House actor recalled before replying, “What?“

“He would come home and he was so jealous of you. He would just complain about you so much,” she explained.

Stamos then remembered his junior high school drama teacher emailing him following Saget’s passing with a similar sentiment, recalling that while visiting his former student in Hawaii, “Bob was so nice to me, but man, you were really unhappy with him.” Stamos conceded “that was the truth” as the two artists’ styles “completely clashed.” “He was a comic. If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh. And I was, ‘Where is the drama?'” Stamos explained. “I think we met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do.” The You star and Saget’s friend went on to celebrate the late talent as someone who “found a balance like nobody I’ve ever seen” between being the kind of “painfully distracting” jokester and someone giving “just as much love or more.”

This was particularly true for Stamos after his father died. Describing Saget as a man “maniacally of service at all times,” Stamos recalled that they both had been there for each other at some of their hardest times. For Saget, it was when he was going through his divorce. For Stamos, it was following that painful family death.

“This guy steps up like nobody in my life because everybody else was busted up. My sisters, my mom,” the actor said. “But Bob wasn’t, and he just stepped in and took care of me, even to the point of, ‘Can I host your dad’s funeral?’ Two hours of dirty jokes that I think my dad would’ve liked. But he gave people what they needed at that moment. Everybody needed a laugh, and he did it.

“I think that one really cemented our friendship. And then it just got closer and closer from there, to the point of we just were there through all the most important moments,” he continued. “Now I have to get through them without him.”