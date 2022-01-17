Bob Saget Honored in ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tribute

America’s Funniest Home Videos is paying homage to former host Bob Saget.

During Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.”

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

Ribeiro then introduced a montage of clips he described as showcasing “Bob being Bob.” During the montage, clips of comical moments from Saget’s time hosting the show were shown. Another clip included Saget sitting down with then-host Tom Bergeron — Bergeron took over as host of the series after Saget left in 1997 — for the show’s 20th anniversary where they discussed the different voice-overs he would do. (Watch the tribute at the end of this story.)

News of Saget’s unexpected death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9. The actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday, authorities said. No information has been released on the cause of death, but the sheriff’s department said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, the Saget family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

On Saturday, his widow, Kelly Rizzo, posted a tribute on Instagram with a photo of her and Saget. “My sweet husband,” she wrote. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

Following Saget’s passing, the actor was mourned by many in Hollywood, including the Full House cast who said in a statement, “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family.”

Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends.