Bobby Flay and Food Network Agree to New Deal

Bobby Flay and Food Network have agreed to stick together. The celebrity chef, who was momentarily on track to depart the channel after 27 years, has signed a multi-year exclusive deal that will keep him put through 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long standing relationship with Food Network,” said Food Network president Courtney White in a statement. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food.”

Flay, who’s been at Food Network since 1996, has been one of its few fixtures to stay put for three decades. His new contract, which goes into effect at year’s end, comes as the land-grab of pricey overall deals has moved from traditional power centers of TV (i.e. scripted showrunners) to unscripted talent.

“I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery. Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before.”

The new deal includes new episodes of primetime culinary competition, Beat Bobby Flay, along with new series Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (working title). The latter will be a vehicle for the chef and his daughter.

Flay is represented by WME.