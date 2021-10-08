Bobby Flay to Leave Food Network at Year’s End

Bobby Flay and Food Network won’t be cooking together much longer.

The TV chef, who first appeared on the culinary cable channel back in 1996 with Grillin’ & Chillin‘, seems as though he won’t be staying on at the Discovery-owned network once his current three-year pact expires at the end of 2021.

Sources close to contract negotiations confirmed to THR that talks between Flay and Food ceased talks on Thursday — though neither a network spokesperson nor Flay’s representation at WME would comment on the matter, the latter citing the policy of not commenting on active negotiations. Variety first reported the news.

With the launch of streamer Discovery+, and the massive uptick in platforms making a push into the lifestyles programming space of food and design, proven talent like Flay do have more leverage than previous years. Earlier this year, THR broke that Food Network mainstay Guy Fieri had reached a landmark exclusive deal — one that sees him earning in the high eight figures — with the platform to stay put through at least 2024.

Flay, a prolific restauranteur, is perhaps best known for his suite of Food Network series, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Iron Chef, Beat Bobby Flay and the late Boy Meats Grill among them.