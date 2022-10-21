‘Boiling Point’ Getting BBC Series, With Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson Returning to the Kitchen

Boiling Point, the acclaimed one-shot British drama set in a restaurant over the course of one evening that landed numerous BAFTA nominations (including the first BAFTA film best actor nod for lead star Stephen Graham), is getting its own (not one-shot) TV series.

The five-part drama — heading to the BBC — will pick up six months on from where the film left off, with sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) now head chef at her own restaurant, and many of the feature’s original cast – including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily — reprising their roles alongside her. Both Graham and Walters will also exec produce once more for their own Matriarch Productions (the film first marked its first-ever production).

The series will reunite the film’s co-writer and director Philip Barantini, who will helm the first two episodes and co-writer James Cummings alongside producers Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli.

“We were blown away by the worldwide success of the film and are really excited to bring Boiling Point back as a series for television,” said Ruspoli and Ruoff, who executive produce for Ascendant Fox. “The show delves into the heart of the restaurant and hospitality industry where just about anything can happen between the starter and the main. We have a fantastic team of creative collaborators in Hannah, Stephen, Phil and James and the BBC, and BBC Studios are the perfect partners to bring Boiling Point to an even larger global audience.”

When it was first released in 2021, Boiling Point was met with huge critical acclaim and nominated worldwide for over 20 awards in multiple categories, including four BAFTA nominations and 11 BIFA nominations, delivering four BIFA wins, two National Film Awards and four Taormina Film Festival Awards. It was released in the U.S. via Saban.

“The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys,” said Graham and Walters.

“To be able to explore and go on a journey with our established and new characters will be a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions, but a rollercoaster you will want to keep getting back on. Our aim is to make powerful drama which reflects social realism, raising real-life issues which have an effect on each and every one of us.”

The Boiling Point series marks the first TV drama for director Barantini’s newly-created Made Up Productions banner.

“I am so thrilled to bring Boiling Point to the small screen, enabling us to explore some of our wonderful characters further,” he said.

“When we made the Boiling Point feature film, there were so many ideas left on the whiteboard that it always felt like a possibility we would come back to this world,” added writer Cummings. “The response to our film has been incredible and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing. Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues — and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”

The five-part series will be written by Cummings, with Barantini directing the first two episodes. It will be executive produced by Ruoff and Ruspoli for Ascendant Fox, Walters and Graham for Matriarch Productions, Barantini for Made Up Productions, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, and Cummings. The series producer is Graham Drover. International distribution will be handled by BBC Studios.