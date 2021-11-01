‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

- Share this article on Facebook
The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine.
Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action.
It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi.
Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian.
Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29.
Watch the first trailer for the series below.
