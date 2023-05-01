‘Bosch: Legacy’ Nabs Third Season at Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff series in the Bosch franchise, has earned a third season renewal from Amazon Freevee, the free ad-supported television platform, ahead of its second season premiere this fall.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, as a retired homicide detective turned private investigator on the next chapter of his career. The series also features attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, played by Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, a rookie police officer.

During the second season, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. The flagship series from Michael Connelly, writer and executive producer, ran for seven seasons on Amazon proper and starred Welliver as Bosch.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over. This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The returning cast for season two of Bosch: Legacy will include Jamie Hector, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez and David Moses, and will introduce new characters played by David Denman, Patrick Brennan, Rafael Cabrera and Guy Wilson.

Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Welliver.

Amazon Studios is expanding the Harry Bosch universe elsewhere with the development of two more police dramas inspired by Connelly. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Welliver on the original Bosch series, will reprise his role in the developing project. Additionally, the Untitled Renee Ballard project centers on Detective Renee Ballard, a character who has not appeared on the two Bosch series to date, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case division.