Bowen Yang Makes Special Appearance as Chinese Balloon on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open

Bowen Yang made an appearance as the Chinese balloon on Saturday Night Live‘s cold open.

During the Feb. 4 episode, Yang starred alongside Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson, who recreated MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, which featured an interview with the fallen device itself.

After interviewing Thompson’s General William Hamilton about how they shot the balloon down, Fineman’s Tur kicked things over to the now-infamous object.

“Well, I’m sorry you’re in the water, but thank you for speaking to us,” Fineman tells Yang. “I entertain you people for four days, and then get shot by Biden! I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama,” he replies. “I have to ask, what you were doing flying over Montana?” she asks him. “I love the show Yellowstone, so I was just there. It’s like Succession but outside. So what?”

Fineman then went on to say she was surprised the balloon was still floating since experts say that it’s the size of three buses.

“OK, ouch. I’m a balloon, so that’s my body,” Yang replies, insulted. “How would you like it if someone measured your width in buses? Sorry, I’m not camera ready.”

The balloon went on to explain that it doesn’t understand why people were so freaked out by the idea of being surveilled.

“Everyone’s being surveilled constantly, but it’s always, shoot the balloon and never unplug Alexa,” Yang said. “If you care so much about your data, what do you all keep your bank passwords in the Notes app? You mail your literal DNA to a company to find out if you’re like 10 percent French, but je suis just a balloon.”

The cold open marked a quick turnaround for the late night sketch comedy series. Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard. The balloon was first spotted over Montana earlier in the week and made its way across the country.

Pedro Pascal hosted, with Coldplay as the musical guest.