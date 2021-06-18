Bowen Yang Delights in Fran Lebowitz’s Disapproval of His ‘SNL’ Impression

Fran Lebowitz is finally on record saying she does not care for Bowen Yang’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live — and the actor could not be more proud to hear the news.

On Thursday, Yang visited Late Night where he and Seth Meyers talked about a number of his projects, including SNL. Yang has quickly become a fan favorite on the NBC show thanks to his characters and impressions, which include the iconic author and New York City personality staple, Lebowitz.

Yang played Lebowitz during “Weekend Update” in January, around the time her and Martin Scorsese’s docuseries, Pretend It’s a City, premiered on Netflix. At first, the author said she did not see it. However, she recently told the Los Angeles Times of the parody, “I would not have watched it even if I knew. I said, ‘If you’ve never had a caricature drawn of you, you might think this is a great thing [to be parodied] — but no one likes them.'”

Yang felt that was the best response he could get from her. “That’s confirmation that she’s seen it and doesn’t care for it. And I think that’s the highest compliment you could possibly get from someone like Fran,” Yang told Meyers, who added if she said she enjoyed it, the magic would be lost. “Absolutely. So I wear it like a badge of honor that she did not like my portrayal of her,” Yang replied.

He continued, “I probably wouldn’t [like] it either, if someone who was so demographically opposite of me, portrayed me. I’d be like, ‘Come on!'”

Both Yang and Meyers agreed Lebowitz has earned her “space to be critical of things.”

Watch the interview below.