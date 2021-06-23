Bowen Yang Praises Kate Winslet’s Delaware Accent and “Incredibly Balanced” ‘Mare of Easttown’

SNL’s Bowen Yang, who also co-hosts the podcast Las Culturistas. Still: Kate Winslet as the title character in Mare of Easttown.

I rewatched the pilot after the finale. First of all, I loved the whole thing. As a limited series, it was so dense but also still felt digestible. It’s such an incredibly balanced show for this kind of story. I’m still blown away by how it handled so many different things while tonally giving different levels, too — and all those frequencies fit together in a way that’s very intentional and organic.

And Kate’s performance in the pilot is just so great, and it sets up everything so well. I’m obsessed with the backstory that she and a lot of these characters were on the high school basketball team and are chasing some recognition or glory or finding purpose through that.

Evan Peters, a detective who works with Winslet’s Mare. Courtesy of HBO

I was talking to Matt [Rogers, co-host of the podcast Las Culturistas], and he said the reason why the show was able to balance all these things tonally and narratively was because it was so specific. Kate’s performance is representative of that. You can tell she really drilled down the DelCo accent, and everything else falls in place around that.

The show begs you to participate with it by mimicking the accent yourself — the way to watch it, actively, is to do that accent along with the show.

